Police: Kentucky man breaks into home, rapes woman

Authorities in one Kentucky city say a man is facing rape and burglary charges after investigating a break-in at a home.

Leitchfield police say 55-year-old Milton R. Higdon was arrested following the attack early Wednesday morning.

Police say Higdon came to the front door of the home and wanted to speak with the woman who lived there. When the woman told him to leave, he forced his way into the house before telling her that he was going to "rape" her and dragged her into a bedroom.

The woman fought Higdon and was able to break away and leave the home before going to a neighbor to call for help. She sustained minor injuries but refused medical treatment.

Higdon was transported to the Grayson County Detention Center.