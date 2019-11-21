'Great American Smokeout' held as UK celebrates 10 years tobacco-free

As of November 21, 2019, the University of Kentucky has been a tobacco-free campus for ten years.

Members of the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network hope to reach lawmakers and ensure smoking cessation programs are funded. (Photo: WKYT)

As administrators, students, and staff celebrate the anniversary, they are also participating in an annual event aimed at helping smokers kick the habit, called ‘The Great American Smokeout.’

Organizers say this year, they’re focused on programs that keep people from picking up the habit in the first place – and taking their efforts to Frankfort.

2020 marks a budget year in the state legislature, so Kristy Young with the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network is reaching out to Kentucky’s lawmakers, in hopes of finding funding for tobacco prevention and cessation programs – especially for kids and teens.

Young says the CDC recommends funding levels for tobacco programs, and Kentucky has fallen significantly behind.

The American Cancer Society says this is evident based on the rise in e-cigarette use, as more and one in four high school students across the country have picked up this method of smoking.

“We need to do everything we can to work with our lawmakers to pass evidence-based policies, says young. “We also need to make sure that we are funding tobacco prevention and cessation programs at the recommended CDC level.”

The American Cancer Society says there is still a long way to go to prevent tobacco use, but they have to start somewhere.

The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network is also encouraging young people to contact their state legislators, so these programs are funded in the next budget session. To find out how you can participate, click here.