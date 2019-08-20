Great Crossing High School opens after more than 20 years of planning

Great Crossing High School will welcome nearly 1,450 students on Wednesday.

Dr. Kevin Hub, Superintendent for Scott County Schools, said everything but the auditorium and welding classroom will be completed in time. He said local and state officials approved everything as up to code.

"We have been faced with 247 rain days for this project and we are opening school tomorrow just like we promised the community we would," Hub said.

All high school students in Scott County were given to the opportunity to enroll in either Great Crossing or Scott County High School. Hub said nearly 50 percent of students chose to enroll at Great Crossing, leaving SCHS with the space it needed.

"It will be a ghost town because last year walking the halls during the day we had nearly 2,800 students, and this year it's going to be less than 1,400" he said.

Also open for use is the new athletic complex. Both high schools will share the football field for games. He said at Friday's inaugural "Battle of the Birds," Great Crossing will be the away team. SCHS will continue to use its other practice facilities.

