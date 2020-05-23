Great Crossing hires Ricky Bowling as head football coach

Great Crossing has hired Ricky Bowling as its new head football coach.

Bowling was the offensive coordinator for the Warhawks last season. He switched from a spread offense to a triple option attack seven games into Great Crossing's inaugural season last year, leading them to their first-ever win over Grant County.

Bowling spoke to Kal Oakes of the Georgetown News-Graphic and had this to say about his promotion.

“Six years ago I had a five-year plan. I wanted to become an offensive coordinator within five years. I knew it would give me a chance to evaluate if being a head coach was something I wanted to after that,” Bowling said. “Last year I had a great opportunity with Coach Rains, the mastermind, just to be a sponge and soak it all up. It made me decide I could do it and build a program.”

Bowling, 30, played his high school football at South Laurel and has his name all over the KHSAA record books.

Bowling replaces Paul Rains, who retired earlier in May.