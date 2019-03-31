Great-grandson of Adolph Rupp talks basketball & family

In Kansas City, the college basketball experience is filled with the sights and sounds of round ball.

Photo: WKYT/Sam Dick

When you search the founding class of the national collegiate basketball Hall of Fame, there it is: Adolph Rupp, coach. Born in Kansas, and would go on to win four national championships at UK.

Frederick Rupp says, "We live and breathe basketball. My dad, he played basketball in college, and his granddad played at UK under my great grandfather."

"Here I am cheering on the Cats as they pursue a Final Four."

Frederick's grandfather was Herky Rupp, who passed away two summers ago. His dad is Adolph Rupp III, or Chip Rupp. His grandfather taught him about his legacy.

"He really let me know what it means to carry the name," says Frederick.

A UK student, Frederick and his friends are used to the questions about his family, the Rupps.

Friend Trevor Payton says, "Nobody is more humble than that guy. It's a pleasure to know him. To be his friend."

Sky Thomas says "It's cool to hear about that legacy, and all that he's left."

Frederick played basketball through middle school, but an injury caused him to leave the game and play baseball.

He says his great-grandfather was a generous man.

"He lived right down the road from Morton Middle School, and for their graduation of the eighth grade ceremony, they wanted a special public figure to come, and he volunteered to walk down the street and come and talk to those kids. This was in the middle of his coaching career," says Frederick.