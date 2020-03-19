Green River District Health Department confirms two cases of COVID-19

The Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported two confirmed cases of COVID-19, the first cases reported in Western Kentucky.

One case is a 63-year-old woman that lives in Henderson County. The second case is a 51-year old man that lives in Daviess County.

Both patients are being isolated in their homes until they are well and unable to spread the virus.

Health officials from GRDHD are identifying and contacting all those who may have been exposed to the infected people.

The two individuals will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms. The two cases do not appear to be connected at this time. Both patients reported recent travel before the onset of symptoms.

“While these are the first cases that have been reported in the Green River District Health Department, we have been expecting and been preparing for this news,” said Clay Horton the Public Health Director with GRDHD. “Our communities have already started to take a number of important steps to help stop the spread of this virus. However, everyone needs to continue with these efforts.”

The new cases bring Kentucky's total number of coronavirus cases to 37.