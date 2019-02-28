Greta Van Susteren joins Gray Television as Chief Political Analyst

Gray Television, Inc. announced Thursday that award-winning journalist Greta Van Susteren has joined the company as its Chief National Political Analyst.

"After more than 20 years on cable news platforms, I am thrilled to move to broadcast news and especially excited to join Gray Television’s journalists all across the country," Van Susteren said. "It’s a journalist’s dream to be part of a growing media company so focused on delivering quality news in local markets big and small through trusted, local institutions like Gray’s television stations.”

She will provide the company’s newsrooms in more than 90 markets coast-to-coast with the expert, unbiased coverage of national and international political developments that have been the hallmark of her distinguished news career. In addition, she has two nationally syndicated shows in development with Gray.

“We’re thrilled to have someone with Greta’s depth of experience join our team," said Hilton Howell Jr., Gray Chairman and CEO. "Our stations and our viewers will benefit from Greta’s no-nonsense, straightforward approach to complex political issues."

Sandy Breland, Gray Senior Vice President of Local Media, said news viewers are wanting to know the impact of national government decisions on their lives and communities more than ever.

"With her decades of covering current events and legal issues, Greta will provide an in-depth look at issues that matter the most to our viewers,” Breland said.

Van Susteren hosted “On the Record” on the Fox News Channel for 14 1/2 years before a short stint hosting a nightly news program on MSNBC. Prior to Fox News, she hosted CNN’s prime-time news and analysis program “The Point with Greta Van Susteren” and co-hosted the network’s daily legal analysis show, “Burden of Proof.”

Her legal analysis for CNN’s coverage of Election 2000 earned her the American Bar Association’s Presidential Award for Excellence in Journalism.

She currently and will continue to host “Plugged in with Greta Van Susteren” on Voice of America, which broadcasts exclusively outside the U.S. The VOA program features Van Susteren’s first-hand reporting around the world from the G-20 to the North Korean summit.

She also recently completed the VOA documentary “Displaced,” about the continuing crisis affecting the Rohingya people. In the past few months, she has interviewed numerous world leaders one-on-one, including President Donald Trump, Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu and former President Jimmy Carter.

Van Susteren has represented various clients in civil and criminal cases during her career as a trial attorney and appellate attorney. She has authored two books and served as an adjunct professor at the Georgetown University Law Center from 1984 through 1999.

