Grilled T-Bone Steaks with BBQ Rub

INGREDIENTS:

2 beef T-Bone or Porterhouse Steaks, cut 1 inch thick (about 2 pounds)

BBQ Rub:

2 tablespoons chile powder

2 tablespoons packed brown sugar

1 tablespoon ground cumin

2 teaspoons minced garlic

2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1/4 teaspoon ground red pepper

COOKING:

Combine BBQ Rub ingredients; press evenly onto beef T-Bone Steaks.

Place steaks on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 11 to 16 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 15 to 19 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Remove bones and carve steaks into slices, if desired. Season with salt, as desired.

Cook's Tip: To broil, place steaks on rack in broiler pan so surface of beef is 3 to 4 inches from heat. Broil 15 to 20 minutes for medium rare to medium doneness, turning once.

Nutrition information per serving: 470 Calories; 270 Calories from fat; 30g Total Fat (12 g Saturated Fat; 2 g Trans Fat; 1.7 g Polyunsaturated Fat; 12.3 g Monounsaturated Fat;) 120 mg Cholesterol; 290 mg Sodium; 10 g Total Carbohydrate; 2 g Dietary Fiber; 36 g Protein; 6 mg Iron; 465 mg Potassium; 14.9 mg Niacin; 1.1 mg Vitamin B6; 2.7 mcg Vitamin B12; 5.9 mg Zinc; 36.5 mcg Selenium; 83.3 mg Choline.