Grimes, Thayer continue war of words over primary election certification delay

Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes and Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer (R - Georgetown) are continuing their public spat over why May 21 primary election results are still not certified.

Alison Lundergan Grimes (left)/Sen. Damon Thayer (right)

"As chief election officer it was embarrassing. Never before has the State Board of Election convened and had a report set before it for certification that had errors let alone 50 plus errors in 20 plus counties," Grimes said.

Grimes, a Democrat, said she feats the results with those errors came extremely close to being certified had she not stepped in during the board's Tuesday meeting. She says the errors included Republican Agricultural Commissioner Ryan Quarles getting shorted 600 votes in McCreary County.

During a Thursday news conference, Grimes said these discrepancies will cause voters to question whether their vote is counted correctly. She blames this on the passage of House Bill 114 during the 2019 Legislative Session. The bill took away her powers related to the board.

Thayer would dispute her claim, saying she is still the chief election officer and that her complaints are grandstanding because she doesn't like the new law.

"House Bill 114 did not address certification of election results," Thayer said. "It is sort of a self-fulfilling prophecy she doesn't like the fact that the General Assembly in its role as the lawmaking body of Kentucky changed the job description for the Secretary of State.

Grimes says she hopes the errors are resolved in order to certify primary election results.

A group of bipartisan county clerks said Grimes is exaggerating the situation, and discrepancies get caught and fixed after each election.