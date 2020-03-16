Grocery stores in Lexington adjusting hours to deal with COVID-19

The CDC is recommending all gatherings of 50 people or more to be cancelled during the COVID-19 outbreak. Many may choose to eat at home and stock up on food and supplies, but now, grocery stores are starting to feel the impact.

People say they are trying to stock up on supplies during the outbreak.

"I've been a contractor here in Lexington for 45 years and I've never seen it this bad," said shopper John Walls.

Shoppers say shelves are empty and people are getting competitive while while grabbing what they need, leaving some empty handed.

"I really don't know what to do," Walls said. "My wife's got Alzheimer's, she's at home real sick right now, and I can't even get the necessities I need to take care of her."

Grocery stores are doing what they can to stock shelves. Kroger released a statement saying it will adjust store operating hours in some areas based on local circumstances. Walmart says its 24-hour stores will now be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Stores are hoping reduced hours will mean more time to clean and restock.

"I mean it's kind of scary now, at first I didn't think, but when you go to the grocery store and you can hardly get what you want, there's something wrong in this world," Walls said.

Kroger says it will continue to make decisions that allow for clean, open, and stocked stores. Other stores reducing store hours include Trader Joes and Publix.

In the meantime, many store employees say they're doing their part to take care of one another and customers.