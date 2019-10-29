Groundbreaking for affordable housing for seniors in Lexington

Older people in Lexington will soon have a new option for affordable housing.

Leaders held a groundbreaking this morning for a new development which will be high scale and safe, breaking the stereotypes surrounding affordable housing. (WKYT)

It's an issue that the nation seems to face, but many city leaders say the solution is local.

"We have a population that is aging but the aging needs affordability especially at that time in their life," said District 12 Council member Kathy Plomin.

The plan was brought to life by local real estate developer AU Associates.

"This is Au's largest affordable housing development project to date," said President of AU Associates holly Wiedmann.

The finished product will have 96 luxury apartment styled rooms with modern twists and energy-efficient appliances. These are all things the team felt the need to drive home in an effort to put an end to the stereotype surrounding affordable housing.

"It's just so needed in our community and I think the plans for this they're beautiful, safe and it's a great thing to be able to age in place and this will be a nice place to age," said Plomin.

Lexington leaders are also working to put a Lextran stop closer to where this building will be that way any independent seniors can get to work or any other place they need to go.