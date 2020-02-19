Group addresses cybersecurity concerns as election season ramps up

With the voting season underway, a big question is how do we protect our elections from foreign interference.

A group from the University of Southern California is helping people answer that question by hosting workshops on cybersecurity.

The workshop was open to the public, but it's geared towards people who work on elections and campaigns.

Called the USC Election Cybersecurity Initiative, the workshop aims to teach election officials and campaign workers on what they can do to protect U.S. elections from outside threats.

"About 30 countries are trying to hack our elections," said Adam Clayton Powell III, Director of Washington Programs at USC Annenberg.

He says foreign governments often try to hack U.S. elections in an attempt to undermine American democracy.

"If they see this, then they can say democracy doesn't work," Powell said.

Some Kentucky lawmakers have also been vocal about cybersecurity.

Kentucky Board of Elections executive director Jared Dearing told the General Assembly that Russia, North Korea, and others are already targeting Kentucky's election systems.

He criticized Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for blocking two election security bills.

The group from USC plans to travel to all 50 states to host the cybersecurity workshop.