Group gifts hundreds of shoes to Lexington elementary students

Students at William Wells Brown Elementary received a special gift during a pep rally on Friday. In fact, you could say they received several pairs of gifts.

Photo: WKYT/Chelsea Jones

A California-based non-profit called “Shoes that Fit” teamed up with local businesses in Lexington to give students a brand new pair of shoes.

"For a lot of families, if you're struggling in terms of groceries, utilities, and rent - shoes tend to fall by the wayside,” says Janelle Barrett-Jones, with Shoes that Fit. “We've found in our years of doing this that children perform much better in school when they have great shoes."

Judy's Construction and Hall's Beer Cheese in Lexington sponsored the event, donating 400 pairs of athletic sneakers. From Filas to Adidas to Nikes, students were given a pair of shoes varying in styles and colors.

"A lot of single parents can't get their kids shoes, so it's a blessing that they just want to come out and give us shoes," says Nazari Gillispie, a 5th grader at the school.

Congressman Andy Barr recommended William Wells Brown for the donation.

Former UK basketball legend Jack "Goose" Givens and former NFL player Jacob Tamme were at the event handing out the shoes to children.

