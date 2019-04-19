Group helping homeless women in Lexington on Good Friday

Several Lexington businesses came together on Good Friday to pamper homeless women in the city.

It's the fourth year for the event which helps those who are homeless or struggling with addiction.

"The Lord has called me to do this because of what I've been through," said Angelina Drake, the host of the event.

Drake experienced addiction in her own life.

"I did a lot of time, a lot of incarceration, I suffered from the disease of addiction," Drake said. "It was 25 years that I was out there in the wilderness."

To symbolize those 25 years of hard times, Angelina selected 25 women and gave them a day full of activities to help them feel special.

The women got their hair done, received a pedicure and manicure, got a new outfit and were taken to dinner-- among other things.

Those involved were filled with emotion because of Angelina's generosity.

More than a dozen vendors from the community also donated clothing, food and gifts to make the event possible.