Group in Lexington holds service to pray against injustice

As Lexington sees its 9th night of protests, one event was different.

A group in Fayette County came together to pray against injustice.

Lisa Moore says she cried when she saw the video of an officer kneel on George Flloyd's neck.

"I found myself even yelling at the TV and saying guys he's dying get off of him, but that didn't happen, and my heart just broke," Moore says.

Moore organized a peaceful service to pray agaisnt injustice, as well as other issues across the county including the COVID-19 pandemic, rioting, and looting.

"Rioting, looting, that's never the answer, that's never the answer in the eyes of God, never," Moore says.

People of all races and ages sat together, prayed together... and tried to heal together.

"Calls for us to treat our neighbors as ourselves, and if we just did that one thing, the world would be a much better place," says Moore.

Moore shares police have a hard road. She says many categorize all officers as bad when that's not the case.

"Officers are people too, and they have feelings about this just like everybody else," says Lexington chief of police Lawrence Weathers.

Weathers was at this evening's service. He says most police don't tolerate seeing others act inappropriately.

"I'm open for any kind of dialogue, I'm open for any kind of suggestions, and any kind of solution," says Weathers.

For Moore, it's also about finding a resolution.

"There just needs to be equal footing for all races," Moore says.