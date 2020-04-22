Group lays flowers on Ky. capitol lawn to represent abortions, COVID-19 deaths

Members of the Family Foundation, and others, laid flowers on the state capitol lawn Wednesday.

Organizers say the flowers represent the number of people who have died of COVID-19 and the number of abortions performed in Kentucky since March 1.

People called on Governor Beshear not to veto Senate Bill 9, which the General Assembly passed this session.

"We would love to see the governor stand for life on both ends of the spectrum, those who are elderly, vulnerable to COVID, and those who newborn, or unborn, vulnerable to the abortion philosophy," Kent Ostrander said.

SB 9 prohibits denying an infant medical care if that infant is born alive after an abortion attempt.