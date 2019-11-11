Group of voters share their concerns on governor's race

Governor Matt Bevin's call for a recanvass will happen this week.

The attorney general's office says their hotline has received 137 calls from 46 counties. (WKYT)

The Republican governor made the request the day after the election.

Gov. Bevin said there were multiple irregularities in the vote totals, including absentee ballots. No evidence of the governor's claims has been proven as of Monday.

The attorney general's office says their hotline has received 137 calls from 46 counties.

One year ago, when voter turnout was 47.5 percent in the general election, the hotline received more than five hundred calls.

The attorney general's office says they haven't received any complaints that are out of the ordinary.

A group of voters shared those concerns during a news conference in Lexington on Monday.

"We've heard complaints. We've heard about record turnout, yet I haven't talked to a single person in Fayette County who waited in line anywhere to vote despite record turnout. Things just don't add up. As voters, we want to know what is going on. As voters, we want to know [if] anyone is looking into this," said Erika Calihan, a concerned voter.

The group says they hoped to talk about specific evidence at the news conference, but they were not able to do that.

County boards of elections will convene on Thursday, Nov. 14, at 9 a.m. to conduct the recanvass. Those numbers will be reported to the secretary of state.