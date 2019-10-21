Group prepares to turn in 6,500 signatures against Madison County tax increase

One Madison County group hopes their petition with over 6,500 signatures will halt plans to raise property taxes for a new jail.

The Madison County Fiscal Court voted in favor of the increase during a special meeting in September. The increase would raise property taxes by 11 cents per $100 a piece of property is worth.

Officials say an increase is needed for a $45 million jail expansion. The Madison County Detention Center currently holds 184 beds but on average see’s nearly 400 inmates – leaving many to sleep on the floor and creating unsafe environments for officers.

The group against the property tax increase has spent each week since the vote rallying for signatures by door knocking and holding events at public places.

Officials in Madison County say the group needs a little less than 4,000 signatures. The group is now preparing to turn in 6,507 signatures to the Madison County Clerk’s Office.

“We are not going to fail,” said petition organizer Mary Renfro. “We have got this, we have defeated them and tomorrow is a day for glory."

The Clerk’s office will be responsible for counting and verifying the signatures when they are turned in on Tuesday. The county has 30 days to complete the process.

If the petition is verified, the increase could be sent to a ballot in November of 2020.

The petition group says they are confident their petition will pass all inspections. They say two attorneys have also reviewed the rules and signatures.

The increase is the first since 1966, however the group says financial times now are just as difficult as they were 50 years ago.

"Why do we have to? Because of the little old ladies we meet as we knock. They are the ones we are doing it for. Those are the ones that need the help. They don’t know where to get it so if we can be their voice that is a big deal for them,” said Renfro.

During the special called meeting when the increase was approved, county leaders argued the increase is the only way to cover the costs for the expansion. Others are asking the county to consider selling properties. Only one Magistrate voted against the increase.

The group is now planning a celebration outside the courthouse after the petition is turned in.

