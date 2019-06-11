Group providing food, resources to veterans and first responders

A national group provided resources to veterans and first responders in Madison County Tuesday as a part of the organization's latest stop.

Heroes Home Advantage travels the country helping veterans find homes and transition back into civilian life. Organizers gave out free food and help to veterans, police officers and firefighters.

"For a lot of them, I don't think they get the recognition that they should for what they do every day for us," real estate agent Alyssa Boley with Coldwell Banker said. "As an agent I give back 25 percent of my commission to what we call heroes."

Together with Northpointe Bank, Wildcat Moving and Mary McKee Attorney at Law, Boley is making the home buying and moving process a little easier for veterans. Rolling in to town to support her, is Heroes Home Advantage CEO Michele Ladd.

"I started this mission because both of my children have served in the military, and when I started Heroes Home Advantage in Rochester, New York over 10 years ago the heroes started sharing their stories with me and my heart just got bigger, bigger, bigger."

Tuesday's cookout was a one-day event, but the organization provides services year-round.

