Group pushes to get 'Lexington on the Move' by smarter commuting

As Lexington's population is expected to grow by 45 percent over the next several decades, a renewed push this fall will challenge commuters to bike, walk, hop a bus or share a ride more.

The Metropolitan Planning Organization pitched its "Lexington on the Move" campaign to dozens of business and community leaders on Monday.

The group wants to reward businesses which champion the movement by getting their employees involved in helping cut down on traffic congestion.

"Employers can make a big difference because usually everybody has got to congregate at once during the peak hour," said Max Conyers, who oversees transportation planning for the Lexington Fayette Urban County Government. "The rest of the time our road system is pretty open and easy to travel. At those times, though, we can have significant problems with congestion, safety, pedestrians and everyone interacting."

Research already found 35 percent of people in Lexington's downtown core report walking to work and overall bike community is up over 50 percent.

Once completed, Lexington's Town Branch Commons will be an example of how cities are evolving to meet the evolution of transportation and growing populations. Stretching two miles, the area will include a park in Rupp Arena's old parking lot and trails stretching through downtown to the city's east end.

"It doesn't take a lot. A few during the year can make a huge difference in vehicle miles traveled, air quality, your own health," Conyers said. "The whole message is we are evolving in how we think. We are not going to build and widen every road that we have. We are going to have to use them smarter, and we are going to have to take trips smarter."