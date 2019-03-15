Group says Investigation Discovery to profile Brookelyn Farthing case

A Facebook group who continues to find closure in Brookelyn Farthing's disappearance says Investigation Discovery is doing a profile on the case.

The "Missing: Brookelyn Farthing" Facebook page announced the Madison County woman's case will be a part of the "Still A Mystery" series.

The group is asking for any video of Farthing that is willing to be released for the show.

Farthing was last seen at a home on Dillon Court in Berea in 2013. Police investigated a fire at the house and found some of her belongings inside. The family is still offering a $14,000 reward for information.

You can go to the group's Facebook page to assist.