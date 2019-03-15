Group says Investigation Discovery to profile Brookelyn Farthing case

By  | 
Posted:

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - A Facebook group who continues to find closure in Brookelyn Farthing's disappearance says Investigation Discovery is doing a profile on the case.

The "Missing: Brookelyn Farthing" Facebook page announced the Madison County woman's case will be a part of the "Still A Mystery" series.

The group is asking for any video of Farthing that is willing to be released for the show.

Farthing was last seen at a home on Dillon Court in Berea in 2013. Police investigated a fire at the house and found some of her belongings inside. The family is still offering a $14,000 reward for information.

You can go to the group's Facebook page to assist.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus