Group “winterizes” Lexington homes to knock down utility bills

Nearly 100 volunteers are spending their Saturday mornings sealing windows of those who need it most ahead of winter.

It’s a WinterBlitz organizes by the Community Action Council with help from Kentucky Utilities. Together, their goal is to help winterize the homes of the disabled or those with low incomes so they are well prepared for the winter.

This year the event is helping to winterize 55 homes, including Joy Faircloth’s.

“I got a 100-something dollar electric bill just a few days ago. So I know this is going to help,” Faircloth said.

She’s been living in her Lexington home for 22 years and has always received maintenance help from family members, but says her windows are due to be replaced.

“[You can see] The Caulking is old and it’s that way all the way across the window. I’m afraid if I push too hard it will fall out,” Faircloth said.

Volunteers place adhesive strips on the windows seals, then place plastic strips over the top of the strips to cover the windows in a plastic protective barrier. It’s a simple move but can help homeowners save major dollars.

“About 20 percent on your electric bill, that’s just by sealing your windows up,” said Kentucky Utilities representative Daniel Lowry.

