Groups meet GoFundMe goal in bid to bring Baby Trump balloon to Lexington

Two groups who sponsored a GoFundMe Drive in an effort to bring the Baby Trump balloon to Lexington during the president’s rally on Monday have announced they met their funding goal.

The two groups, called Concerned Citizens for the Center LEX and KFK Kentucky, raised a little over $5,000 in four days of fundraising. They are now confirming on their GoFundMe page that the balloon will be in town during the president’s visit.

The location of the balloon has not been released at this time. A statement on the GoFundMe page says that the location of the balloon will be revealed Monday at 2:30 p.m.

The 20-foot tall balloon, which portrays President Trump as a baby wearing a diaper, has made appearances around the U.S. and the world as a statement of protest against policies of the Trump administration.

