Gruesome details revealed in testimony over Savannah Spurlock's death

Investigators are releasing new details in the death of Savannah Spurlock during court testimony Monday.

David Sparks, charged in connection with the death of Savannah Spurlock.

David Sparks, 23, appeared in Garrard District Court for his preliminary hearing, and a detective working the case testified about the case. Sparks is charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence.

The detective said Spurlock went to Sparks' home on Price Court on the night she disappeared January 4. Sparks told authorities he fell asleep, and when he woke up, Spurlock wasn't at the home.

Troopers found her body last week with a rug and garbage bags. That rug and garbage bags matched the material that was found in Sparks' home. Police believe Sparks took the rug and garbage bags from his home, buried her in those and bound her hands and feet.

Detectives found blood in Sparks' home, and it matched Spurlock's DNA. Detectives also found evidence at the burial site on Fall Lick Road which matched what was found in Sparks' home. They believe Sparks went to his parents' home in the evening of January 4, and he would return in the early morning hours of January 5.

The grave was shallow, as it was less than two feet deep. She was found naked.

The detective also testified that Sparks texted his sister January 4 asking where she bought a rug so he could purchase a new one. He would be seen on surveillance video at a Walmart in Richmond where he purchased the rug he is accused of using to bury Spurlock.

The case was waived to a grand jury, and Sparks is being held without bond. The judge said his bond will be reviewed.