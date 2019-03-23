GtownEats Week returns for 2nd year

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) – 17 restaurants in Georgetown will be showing off their best culinary offerings this week during the 2nd annual #GtownEats Week.
Participating restaurants will offer exclusive items and meal deals. 6 new restaurants are joining the festivities this year.
"#GtownEats Week sounded like the perfect event to get involved with as a new culinary business in Georgetown," said Joe Malone, head chef at The Kitchen at Country Boy Brewing. "We are always looking for opportunities to support our local community and get the word out about the food we now offer on-site at Country Boy Brewing."
The following restaurants are part of the week of feasting, which runs from March 23 through March 30:
- Babes BBQ: $2 off $15 and $5 off $30
- Cattleman's Roadhouse: 6-oz sirloin with rolls and salad bar – $12.99
- FatKats Pizzeria: Individual Cardinal Pizza – $7; Warhawk Sub– $7
- Fava's of Georgetown: Beer Cheese Burger with side and drink – $10; two dinner entrées with salad or slaw, choice of potatoes and appetizer to share – $25
- Formaggio Italiano: Mac&Cheese Fajitas with salad and drink – $14.99
- Galvin's on Main: Buffalo Poppers – $5.49; Fish Tacos with chips and salsa – $7.99; Gertrude Dog with chips – $5.99, Personal thin crust Pizza – $6.99
- Josie's of Georgetown: Pulled Pork Enchilada Omelette with fried potatoes or cheesy grit casserole and biscuit – $9.95; Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich with fries and coleslaw – $9.95
- More Than Cake: Downtown Hot Brown – $9.49; Vegan Taco Plate – $10.99
- Rolling Oven: Garlic Chicken Pizza – 14-inch for $21 or 10-inch for $14
- Slainte Public House: The Pickled Whiskey cocktail with chips – $8
- Spotz Gelato: Grand opening on March 29; Free waffle cone with any large scoop
- Sweet Matriarch: Southern Supper with fried chicken, three sides, deviled egg, roll and dessert – $15.98
- The Kitchen at Country Boy Brewing: Good Ol' Sloppy Joe with chips and drink – $7.99
- Tipsy Cow Bar: Beer Cheese Bacon Burger with chips – $9.99
- Trindy's: Hot Brown Burger with fries and soft drink – $10
- Upbeat Cafe: 50% off any cold brew coffee recipe; Lunch Trio (pick any 3 items off a 17-choice menu) – $5.95
- Wilshire's: "2 can Dine for $29.99" special including two entrees and bottle of house wine; Buffalo Chicken Flatbread – $11