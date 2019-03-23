GtownEats Week returns for 2nd year

17 restaurants in Georgetown will be showing off their best culinary offerings this week during the 2nd annual #GtownEats Week.

Participating restaurants will offer exclusive items and meal deals. 6 new restaurants are joining the festivities this year.

"#GtownEats Week sounded like the perfect event to get involved with as a new culinary business in Georgetown," said Joe Malone, head chef at The Kitchen at Country Boy Brewing. "We are always looking for opportunities to support our local community and get the word out about the food we now offer on-site at Country Boy Brewing."

The following restaurants are part of the week of feasting, which runs from March 23 through March 30: