Gubernatorial candidates wrangle over gambling

Republican Gov. Matt Bevin and Democratic challenger Andy Beshear bickered over legalizing casino gambling during an hourlong debate in western Kentucky.

Beshear said Thursday that allowing expanded gambling would generate needed revenue to support the state’s underfunded public pension systems. Bevin replied that casino gambling is “fool’s gold” that doesn’t take into consideration the societal costs.

Both candidates expressed support for legalizing medical marijuana but differed on whether to tax it.

Beshear supports taxing medical marijuana, but Bevin says such a tax would be “cruel.”

The rivals bickered on several issues during the hourlong debate in Paducah that turned personal at times.

