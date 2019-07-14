Lexington hotel evacuated after reports of smoke

Multiple Lexington fire crews are on scene at the Hyatt Regency on W. High Street.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Multiple fire crews are on the scene at the Hyatt Regency in Downtown Lexington.

Fire officials say they received a call to the Hyatt Regency on West High Street about smoke in the building around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

The hotel has been evacuated. Guests who spoke with WKYT say the fire broke out in the kitchen.


This story will be updated as we learn more information.

 
