Gun control advocates push for domestic violence legislation in Frankfort

Pat Quiggins is more than just a supporter of a new bill supporting protection for victims of domestic violence. She’s a survivor.

“My brother-in-law got guns all the time. There was no background check. There was nothing,” said Quiggins. “He'd do something. Somebody would take the gun, he would throw it away. He would get another one and another one and another one."

He used one to kill his wife, who was Quiggins’ sister, and then himself in 1991.

A proposed bill being filed in the Kentucky General Assembly could force people convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence crimes and those with active domestic violence orders to give guns they own for a period of time, and could it also keep them from purchasing more.

Quiggins, along with other advocates of the bill, gathered at the Kentucky State Capitol building Tuesday to draw attention to the bill. She says a bill like this one might have had an impact on her sister’s life.

"He was so obsessed. He might have done it anyway, but I believe it would have done something,” Quiggins said. “She was killed in 1991, and then in 1995 I was up here at the legislature. And clearly we've had a long way to go and it's been pretty slow."

Quiggins says that she feels this bill has bi-partisan support. Similar legislation has already been enacted in 30 states.

There is already federal legislation that restricts gun ownership on the part those convicted of domestic violence crimes, but Kentucky state law trumps the federal rule.

