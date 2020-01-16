Gun found on bus taking students to Lexington YMCA

Lexington police are investigating how a gun ended up on a bus that was transporting children from elementary schools to the YMCA.

The Community Action Council owns the bus and employs the bus driver.

In a statement to WKYT, Community Action Council said the bus was dropping off a group of students at the Whitaker Family YMCA around 3 p.m. Wednesday when the gun was found.

A letter sent to parents participating in the YMCA's after-school program, obtained by WKYT, said two students found the gun in their seat. The students notified a YMCA staffer who took the gun and notified the driver.

The Community Action Council said its bus driver has been placed on administrative leave, pending the completion of the investigation.

Transportation to the Whitaker Family YMCA is provided by Community Action Council from Athens-Chilesburg Elementary, Garrett Morgan Elementary, and Liberty Elementary.

A spokeswoman with the Lexington Police Department said officers are still trying to figure out how ht e gun got on the bus and who it belongs to.