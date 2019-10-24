Guns, drugs seized after woman confronts deputies in Laurel County

A Laurel County woman is accused of pulling a gun on officers during a drug investigation.

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office said detectives were following up on a tip about when they went to a home on Jesse Smith Road on Wednesday.

Two members of law enforcement were met by a man at the front door and learned a woman and two grandchildren were also in the home.

When officers approached the bathroom, they said a woman pointed a gun at them. A detective disarmed the woman during a brief struggle.

Investigators said they found 38 guns, drugs and a large amount of cash inside the home.

Debbie Hubbard, 51, was charged with two counts of wanton endangerment of a police officer, two counts of wanton endangerment, trafficking in a controlled substance and other charges.

Johnny Shoup, 64, was also arrested on several charges including trafficking and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

