Guns, meth, heroin seized as police search Jessamine Co. home

A Jessamine County man is behind bars after police say they found drugs and guns in his home.

Officers say they executed a search warrant at a home on Liberty Street on Thursday after receiving information about possible drug trafficking.

When they searched the home, investigators say they found heroin, methamphetamine, and four handguns.

46-year-old David Meyer was arrested at the home, and charged with trafficking, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

He was taken to the Jessamine County Detention Center where he is being held without bond.

