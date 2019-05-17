Guns, meth, heroin seized as police search Jessamine Co. home

David Meyer is charged with drug trafficking and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. (Photo: Jessamine County Detention Center)
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - A Jessamine County man is behind bars after police say they found drugs and guns in his home.

Officers say they executed a search warrant at a home on Liberty Street on Thursday after receiving information about possible drug trafficking.

When they searched the home, investigators say they found heroin, methamphetamine, and four handguns.

46-year-old David Meyer was arrested at the home, and charged with trafficking, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

He was taken to the Jessamine County Detention Center where he is being held without bond.

Meth, heroin, and guns were found in the Liberty Street home. (Photo: Nicholasville Police Department)
