Guns stolen from Winchester pawn shop, thieves caught on camera

Two people broke into Bypass Gold and Pawn over the weekend and stole multiple guns.

One of the owners says two people used a rock to break the glass in the front door and made their way inside the Winchester business. (WKYT)

The thieves then shattered a gun case and stole two revolvers.

"They knew what they wanted. They knew what they were doing. They come in to get what they wanted," said Kim Carpenter, one of the owners of Bypass Gold and Pawn.

Security cameras showed the pair wandering in front of and behind the store for a while.

"Trying to figure out if they’re really going to do it or not, they finally just worked up the nerve to do it," said Carpenter.

Winchester police are reviewing the footage.

The owners hope someone recognizes the pair.

Carpenter said they would be making some security changes after the theft.