Gunshots heard at vigil for Lexington shooting victim

A crowd dispersed at a Lexington vigil for a teen killed in a shooting after the group heard gunshots during the gathering.

The reported gunshots occurred near Charles Young Park during the gathering for Alisa "Lucy" Reed around 6:30 p.m.

WKYT had a reporter and photographer at the scene. People quickly dispersed after the reported gunshots. Our crew is now at a nearby scene on Second Street where police are located.

The 17-year-old was killed in January when a shooting occurred at an apartment on Palumbo Drive. Lexington police say Reed was one of several teenagers inside an apartment on Palumbo Drive when a shooting occurred Thursday night. Investigators say drugs were involved at the scene.

Police have identified a person of interest in Reed's shooting death but haven't received full cooperation from witnesses.

WKYT has reached out to Lexington police for information on the reported gunshots.