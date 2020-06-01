Gyms among Kentucky businesses reopening June 1

More of Kentucky businesses get to reopen on Monday.

It's another step forward in the state's Healthy at Work plan to reopen the economy.

Business reopening includes movie theaters, gyms, bowling alleys, state parks and aquatic centers. Of course, new guidelines are in place to protect you from COVID-19.

One of the businesses reopening their doors Monday is the Lexington Athletic Club.

For gymgoers, it's going to be a new kind of normal.

Gyms have to limit themselves to a maximum of 33% occupancy, not including employees. They have to sanitize commonly touched surfaces. Plus, all stationary equipment must be six feet apart.

Indoor workout classes may have to be adjusted in order to fit within these guidelines. Gyms will also not have child care until June 8 and June 15 when those types of businesses are allowed to open.

The next set of businesses open on June 8, which includes museums and libraries.