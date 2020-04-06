Haarms decides to leave Purdue, enter transfer portal

Purdue coach Matt Painter says center Matt Haarms intends to play his final college season at another school after entering the transfer portal.

The 7-foot-3 Haarms averaged 8.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2 blocks per game last season with the Boilermakers. He is fourth on the school's career blocks list with 210, but Haarms lost his starting job last season after suffering a hip injury in December.

He played a key role in Purdue's NCAA Tournament run in 2019 after replacing the injured Isaac Haas in the lineup.