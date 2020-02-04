Habitat for Humanity building 5 new townhomes in Lexington

Lexington Habitat for Humanity says one of the greatest barriers builders face is the skyrocketing cost of land in Fayette County.

The non-profit has a plan that they think will make help build more affordable and quality homes.

Rachel Childress, the CEO of Lexington Habitat for Humanity, says Lexington's growing.

While that's a good thing, it's harder for people to find a place to call home. Especially because Lexington has an urban space boundary to preserve the scenic green space surrounding it.

"People need a place to live and of course they want something that's quality, they want something that's affordable, they want something they're proud of," Childress said.

Her solution? Five new townhomes on vacant land near Manchester St. for low-income families.

The Urban Planning Commission voted to change the zoning from single-family residences to high-density residences.

"This project will help five families where the land really would have only helped one under conforming standards," Childress said.

By changing the standards, Childress hopes to make a difference long-term.

"Many families whose children are now going to college and becoming doctors and lawyers and school teachers and all sorts of things, that wouldn't have been possible without having that quality and affordability," said Childress.

The project is paid for through grants and donations. Click here to get involved and find out more information.