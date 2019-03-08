Habitat for Humanity does all-female build for International Women's Day

Habitat for Humanity in Lexington is celebrating International Women's Day by teaching women how to build.

They call it the women's build, and the organization has been doing it since 1994.

A group of women work together and learn how to build shelter.

Laura Dalzell, a board member for Lexington Habitat for Humanity, has been a part of it since the beginning.

"In 1994, we did our first women's build. We started in October. It actually snowed that day," Dalzell said. "My friend Linda Whipple and I worked together on the first women's build. Jean joined us shortly thereafter."

Dalzell has been building professionally for 45 years. She's been volunteering with Habitat for Humanity for 30 of those years.

She says it's brought friendships and empowerment.

"It's so empowering for women to learn how to build one of our most basic needs, our shelter, and women feel so much better and stronger and independent and confident after spending a day doing this kind of thing," Dalzell said.

Habitat for Humanity is hosting other women's build events throughout the winter season.

