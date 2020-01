A roadside sign in Whitley County asked drivers for a pretty personal request.

The sign on Highway 92 East asked people to 'send nudes.'

Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet confirm the sign was hacked on Thursday.

A contractor on the project turned off the board and changed the message.

Officials said the sign belonged to the contractor and not the state.

They say it was password-protected, and someone was able to get past that and change the message.