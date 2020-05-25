Hair stylists, customers use their heads as salons reopen

It may be day one for customers to return to their stylists, but salon and barbershop workers have been hard at work getting things together for weeks.

Photo: WKYT/Krista Frost

“We’ve been back to work a couple of weeks ago trying to get everything situated,“ says Rosa Plage, owner of the Simply Blue Salon. Rosa says she’s booked through June.

Inside the salon, customers will find signs indicating they shouldn’t touch products and they should stay 6 feet apart.

Just next door at Ashland Barbers, a line of men sitting outside in masks, wait for their turn to get trimmed up.

Several customers noticed others standing in line, so they pulled over to join and wait for their turn. Zach Hignite is one of them.

“Actually I go to another one, but I was driving past and I saw people standing outside so I came here and I think I’m going to do something different. I’m going to get a three on the sides. Usually, I go a little bit longer but, you know for the summer, I’m really excited about it“

“I’m really excited to see COVID hair and see what kind of things that we have coming into the salon,” says Rosa. “So, of course, it’s additional work on our behalf to make sure that people get out of those strange stages that we all had to go through“

If you’re hoping to get squeezed into a salon soon you might have some issues as most places are pretty booked up.

Simply Blue Salon and Spa are using an app to allow their customers to do everything including paying on their own phone.

