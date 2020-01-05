Group of hair stylists out of work after Lexington salon closes with one day's notice

The New Year means new beginnings for many, and for a group of hairstylists, that's true whether they like it or not.

After their salon announced it was closing its doors, their New Year’s resolution became finding a new job.

A company called The Beautiful Group owned hundreds of Regis Salon locations around the world. Due to "a variety of factors impacting business" the group transferred about 200 locations back to Regis and shut down the rest.

The Regis Salon inside Fayette Mall didn't make the cut and locked up for the last time just one day after the announcement.

"I went home and everything was normal,” Former Master Stylist Sade Webb said. “I took a nap and woke up to a phone call from my manager telling me that she just got an email about the salon closing."

The closure was so sudden that stylists say they weren't even able to get the contact information to reach out to every client that had booked future appointments.

"We got as many names and numbers as we could on the last day,” Former Salon Manager Britney Combs said. “But, ones we haven't been able to get in contact with, they'll show up and just see the doors closed."

It's a move that's costing them clients and coworkers that have become family.

"I'll be happy just to be sure that I'm somewhere I can do hair again,” Webb said. “But, it's definitely going to be rough with us being in all completely different directions, it's going to be really weird."

Some of them know where that direction will be.

"I have a salon that I'll be working at down in Danville now at Still Cutting Up," Former Regis Stylist Shareka Miller said.

"The salon I'm going to is more like a booth rental situation,” Combs said. “I won’t be making as much money as I did, but I'm just trying to build the clientele so that I will eventually."

"I haven’t quite solidified where I'm going yet, but I do have a couple of places that I'm looking at," Webb said.

Others are still searching and hoping the New Year will bring a new job.

To find out where each of the stylists ends up, you can contact them on Instagram, Combs at @naturalstylesbybrit, Webb at @swebb_artistry, and Miller at @bodaciousbeautyme.