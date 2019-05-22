Half Price Books gives away more than 6,000 books to Lexington-area schools and nonprofits

Half Price Books in Hamburg gave away more than 6,000 books Wednesday as part of the store's 21st Annual "Half Pint Library" book drive.

The store has been collecting the books—donated by the Lexington-area community—since January, matching each donation. Each box of books was distributed to area schools and nonprofit organizations.

"We want to make sure that kids—when they're young—are being shown the value of reading and really to develop that love of reading early," said Half Price Books district manager Tory Herron.

Boy Scout Tanis Wilkes saw the book drive as an opportunity for his Eagle Scout project. He wants to give back to Norton Children's Hearts and Hands Care Team.

"My brother used to be a patient there. He was the first death of the hospice since they started and I had a best friend who is my age, but he died last year," Wilkes said.

The team takes care of children facing life-altering or life-threatening medical conditions and their families.

"It's really hard for them to watch and just sit and do nothing while their child is in bed, so the hospice group gives them a book so they can read to their child," said Wilkes.

Half Price Books gave away more than 1 million books last year. If you have new or gently used books at home you no longer need, you are invited to stop by one of their stores and drop them off.