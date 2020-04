There are 11 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington Tuesday, the health department reports.

That brings the city's total number of cases to 170, up from 159 on Monday.

Thankfully, no deaths were reported Tuesday.

In another bit of good news, the health department now reports half (50%) of all their COVID-19 patients have been released from isolation and are improving at home and expected to recover.

That's a four percent increase from Monday's 46%.