Hallmark cutting about 400 jobs, mostly in Missouri

Hallmark Cards Inc. will cut about 400 jobs worldwide, including 325 at its headquarters of Kansas City, Missouri. The announcement was Monday.

Hallmark will offer buyouts before turning to layoffs. The company says affected workers will receive severance pay and transition assistance.

CEO Mike Perry says in a statement that the “rapidly evolving retail and consumer environments” requires the company to transform the way it does business. Hallmark employs about 3,400 people in Kansas City and 30,000 people worldwide.

The privately operated company said in a news release that it “saw positive performance across the enterprise in 2019.”

