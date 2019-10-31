Halloween storms lead to slick roads, downed trees

Wicked weather this Halloween is causing plenty of issues across the Commonwealth.

From wet roads leading to crashes, to high winds bringing down trees and power lines, it's been a busy morning for first responders and road crews.

Some roads around Lexington are even closed because of high water and fallen trees.

While some cars splashed through the deep water, police have closed some to make sure drivers don't get stuck.

Drivers should also expect low visibility and the possibility of hydroplaning, as heavy downpours make the roads more dangerous.

Strong gusts of wind have also taken a toll on nature, knocking down trees and power lines, including one on Military Pike in Lexington.

Crews have been active at sites, trying to safely clear the debris.

If you do see a downed power line, making sure you contact the energy company, and never touch any active lines.

