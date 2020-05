Many businesses were hit hard by having to shut down because of the pandemic, and some won't have a chance to bounce back.

We've learned Friday morning that TGI Fridays in Hamburg will remain closed for good.

The company says the closure is due to 'the unprecedented financial burden due to the COVID-19 pandemic'.

The Herald Leader also reports that Nick Ryan's on Jefferson Street and Local's Craft Food and Drink on National Avenue will also close permanently.