Hamlin closes NASCAR's iRacing Series with another victory

Denny Hamlin ended NASCAR's iRacing Series with a victory to bookend the virtual endeavor.

The reigning Daytona 500 winner also won the first virtual race of the seven-race series.

This win came at simulated North Wilkesboro Speedway, which was last raced in 1996.

The track was cleaned by a crew led by Dale Earnhardt Jr. so that iRacing could laser scan it and add it to the virtual racing platform. NASCAR is scheduled to resume its season next Sunday at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina.