Hampton on final year in office: 'If we were doing a TV series, no one would believe it'

Jenean Hampton made history four years ago as the first African-American elected to a statewide office in Kentucky, alongside Governor Matt Bevin, R-Kentucky.

Lieutenant Governor Jenean Hampton says making history is not why she ran for office. Instead, she desired to work for the people of Kentucky and make an impact in the office.

Hampton and Bevin parted ways with the governor choosing a new running mate for his reelection campaign, but she says she has no ill feelings toward him because of that decision.

In an unprecedented move, Hampton sued the governor over the firing of her chief of staff and deputy chief of staff.

Now, as Hampton prepares to leave her office, she's talking to WKYT's Hillary Thornton about all that's happened and what she's most proud of during her time in office.

Hampton told WKYT she chose not to vote for the governor in his reelection bid because of how he treated other people, particularly, her staff members, who he fired.

"I remember the excitement around our inauguration. The entire day was just magic, and there was so much energy and goodwill," said Hampton. "If you would have told me on that day that it would have ended this way in my final year, I never would have scripted the year this way. However, I know after a lot of prayers, the Lord is doing something. I don't know what that is, and sometimes I know you don't know what the Lord is doing until well down the road. Hopefully, somewhere soon down the road, all of this will make perfect sense.

"But no, I never would have scripted this year, and if we were doing a TV series, no one would believe it."

Hampton says despite everything that has gone on, she doesn't regret one minute of her time in office because she feels like she was able to make an impact.