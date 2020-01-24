Happy birthday to Fiona the hippo!

It's Fiona's birthday!

The beloved Nile hippo turns 3 years old.

She was born at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden to Bibi and Henry.

Fiona was born prematurely and weighed just 29 pounds at birth. That's the lowest recorded birth weight for Nile hippos.

But, Fiona beat the odds and our favorite hippo now weighs more than 1,000 pounds!

Celebrations are planned all over the Queen City.

The zoo and Cincy Shirts have teamed up to raise money for Australian wildlife after the devastating bushfires.

The shirts are available through Jan. 31. Click here to buy them online.

All of the net proceeds will go to Zoos Victoria’s Brushfire Emergency Wildlife Fund.

The Cincinnati Zoo will add $5,000 to the total amount raised.