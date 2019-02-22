Hardin Co. man accused of sharing explicit pictures of minors online

A Hardin County man is behind bars after an arrest Thursday, accused of distributing graphic sexual images of minors online.

According to Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch, 48-year-old Brian Schramm was arrested at a home in Elizabthtown around 4:30 p.m. after agents executed a search warrant in connection to an undercover investigation.

Troopers also seized equipment Schramm allegedly used to facilitate his crimes. That equipment was taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.

Schramm is charged with 13 counts of distribution of matter portraying sexual performance of a minor. Each charge is a punishable by one to five years in prison.

Schramm was taken to the Hardin County Detention Center, where he is being held on a $25,000 dollar bond.

