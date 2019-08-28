Hardin County mom accused of threatening school bus driver

Police say a mom in Hardin County faces charges after police said she stormed into the school bus garage and threatened to shoot a driver, WAVE3 News reports.

According to a police report, Melissa Sizemore of Elizabethtown walked into the Hardin County Schools bus garage on August 1 and said she would "shoot that m***** f*****" about a driver who didn't drop her daughter off. She also reportedly told a group of employees she would "f*** all of y'all up" if anything happened to her daughter.

Sizemore is charged with terroristic threatening and menacing.

The school district released a statement that said, "Hardin County Schools will take every possible step to ensure student and staff safety. We take any threat to a student or staff member seriously. We have an incredible relationship with every law enforcement agency in our county and know we can contact them on any issue. Their assistance is critical in keeping a safe learning and working environment. We are grateful for all of our first responders.”

